Turkish Philharmonic Powerhouse Set for Sheffield Debut in the International Concert Season

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra makes its first-ever appearance in Sheffield on 10 April 2025

The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO), one of Turkey’s leading symphonic ensembles, will make its highly anticipated Sheffield debut as part of the Sheffield International Concert Season 2024/25 on Thursday, 10 April 2025 at Sheffield City Hall.

Under the baton of its newly appointed Artistic Director, Carlo Tenan, BIPO will present a dynamic programme featuring two symphonic masterpieces—Schubert’s "Unfinished" Symphony and Beethoven’s evocative "Pastoral" Symphony—alongside the celebrated 20th-century Turkish composer Ferit Tüzün.

Adding to the evening, internationally acclaimed cellist Pablo Ferrández will bring his "pop-idol magnetism, superb technique and exhilarating musicality" (Los Angeles Times) to the stage for Saint-Saëns' passionate First Cello Concerto.

Thursday 10 April 2025 | Sheffield City Hall

Pre-Concert Talk – 6:00 PM | Concert – 7:00 PM

Schubert – Symphony No.8, "Unfinished" (25 mins)

Saint-Saëns – Cello Concerto No.1 (19 mins) Featuring Pablo Ferrández

Interval

Ferit Tüzün – Humoresque (Nasreddin Hoca) (8 mins)

Beethoven – Symphony No.6, "Pastoral" (39 mins)

This concert marks a first for Sheffield audiences, as the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra showcases its distinctive energy on an international stage. Formed in 1999, BIPO has gained a reputation for blending Western classical tradition with the musical heritage of Turkey, performing at top venues across Europe.

Carlo Tenan, a long-time collaborator with the ensemble, will lead the orchestra in his first season as Artistic Director, bringing a fresh interpretation to the programme.

Adding star power to the evening, Pablo Ferrández, one of today’s most in-demand cellists, will take centre stage for Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No.1.

Music lovers can also experience the storytelling of Ferit Tüzün’s Humoresque (Nasreddin Hoca), a colourful orchestral work inspired by the legendary Turkish folk character.