Udderly brave fundraisers prepare to Zip the Cow for Sue Ryder

Thrill-seekers are invited to take on a high-speed zip wire challenge over Ilkley Moor this summer to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope.

Zip the Cow, taking place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July 2025, will see brave challengers walk to the top of the iconic "cow" at the Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley before launching themselves on a 270m zip slide, reaching speeds of up to 35 miles per hour.

Following the success of previous years, Zip the Cow continues to bring local communities together for an unforgettable experience.

"We see each year that Zip the Cow is a superb way for families, friends, clubs and colleagues to celebrate special milestones and memories," shares Liv Moffat, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice. "It's always fantastic to see people laughing, cheering and waving as granny flies overhead! We hope this year will be just as exhilarating, all while supporting such an important cause."

Supporter takes on Zip the Cow

For some, this event carries extra special meaning. Jordan Cooper, 31, is taking part in Zip the Cow to raise funds for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, where staff cared for his mum at the end of her life.

Jordan said: "I am taking part in Zip the Cow in memory of my mother who lived life to the full. I have also never ziplined off a cliff before and thought what a fun way to give back!

“I am really excited because I know that the money I am raising will help more people receive the best end-of-life care possible, ensuring that those battling similar illnesses get the support they deserve."

The zip slide is suitable for people aged 8 and above, providing they weigh between 32kg and 111kg and can walk the rough path to the top of the Cow Rock. No prior training is required, and every participant will receive a bespoke ‘I Zipped the Cow’ medal.

This year's headline sponsors are Crag & Co. Accountants and Buntons Plant Hire, helping to make this thrilling challenge possible.

Places are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with an entry fee of £27.50 and a minimum fundraising target of £50 - all of which makes a huge difference to families needing Sue Ryder’s compassionate end-of-life care.