UK Proms in the Park at Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire announces celebrity line-up for 2025, supported by Arielle Free with UK Proms in the Park hosted by Rob Rinder

The UK Proms in the Park tour 2025 is set to arrive in North Yorkshire for two nights at Whitby Abbey including The UK Dance Anthems Orchestra and The UK Proms Orchestra on July 11 and 12.

On Saturday July 12, Whitby will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms. TV personality Rob Rinder will host the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

The event in Whitby is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations including Attingham Park, Harewood House, Plas Newydd House, Carlisle Castle, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton, Bolsover Castle. Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Whitby Abbey, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

DJ Arielle Free

UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Yorkshire a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Whitby Abbey is the perfect venue, and this year with Arielle Free and host Rob Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

The UK Proms Weekend kicks off on Friday July 11 with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists, dancers and headlined by Arielle Free. Gates open at 5.30pm with Arielle Free at 7pm, The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring DJ Cheadle.

This will be followed by the classic “Last Night of the Proms” concert on the Saturday evening (July 12), featuring popular movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites. Gates open at 5.30pm followed by support act “The Siglo Section” at 6pm, performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes. The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7:30pm. Visitors can expect a new set list, vocalists and dancers, talented support acts - all on a new and improved stage.

DJ Arielle Free

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Whitby Abbey. We are looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.