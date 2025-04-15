Unearth the Fun! Geology Rocks event returns to National Coal Mining Museum

Saturday 26 April marks the return of Geology Rocks at the National Coal Mining Museum for England. A brilliant day of free, family fun, which celebrates the world beneath our feet.

There will be opportunities to dig up and handle amazing rocks and fossils, enjoy unique shows and tours, listen to relaxing stories, and experience a range of exciting demonstrations. Visitors of all ages will enjoy this jam-packed event organised in partnership with Yorkshire Geological Society (YGS).

Throughout the day, visitors will discover exhibits of fossils, minerals, and rocks, see exciting rock-cutting and polishing demonstrations up-close. Families are encouraged to bring their own rocks and fossils to be identified by experts and try fossil cutting to uncover the secrets within.

This year’s event boasts a new addition to the action-packed line up, Barnsley Libraries’ travelling Story Shell, an air-filled seashell measuring 9 metres long and 4.5 metres high. This unique space, created by international artists Steve Messam and Suzie Devey, will host amazing stories perfect for ages 5 and under.

Rock 'N' Coal Show

Highlights of the day include surface tours that will take eventgoers to see rock and coal seams up close, performances from The Rock Showman who will amaze audiences with an incredible show on fossils and dinosaurs, plus themed crafts where visitors can make their very own fossil to take home.

Families can also discover how coal was formed and how we know where to find it with The Rock ‘n’ Coal Show. Audiences will meet fascinating characters from history including Father of Geology William Smith and Marie Curie who will demonstrate exciting scientific experiments.

In the afternoon, YGS will host a series of fascinating short talks, highlighting the best places to see interesting fossils linked to the geology of Caphouse Colliery.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “We’re delighted to again be joining forces with Yorkshire Geology Society to offer our visitors a fun-packed day of exciting exhibits and interactive experiences, learning about the ground beneath our feet. It’s a perfect opportunity to explore the fascinating connections between coal and geology. Understanding the geological processes that formed coal millions of years ago, and the links to how it was mined. Our event aims to take a deeper look at local geology and combining it with lots of fun, interactive activities for all ages”

Rock Cutting