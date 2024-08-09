University Valli Opticians to host annual educational conference for eyecare professionals

University Valli Opticians is delighted to announce its annual conference, a premier event for optometry professionals, which promises to be a a day of learning and networking

University Valli Opticians is delighted to announce its annual conference, a premier event for optometry professionals, taking place on Sunday 8th September 2024, at the University of Huddersfield, Oastler Building.

This year’s conference promises a comprehensive program of workshops, lectures, and networking opportunities designed to enhance professional development and stay at the forefront of the industry.

With a focus on refractive surgery, management excellence, dry eye and optical coherence tomography, the conference will feature a distinguished line up of speakers, including local eye surgeons Dr Fayyaz Musa, Mr Sajjad Mahmood, Head of Optometry at the University of Huddersfield Professor John Siderov and Practice Building guru Andy Clarke. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements, best practices, and emerging trends in the field.

“The University Valli Opticians Annual Conference is a cornerstone of our commitment to supporting the professional growth of eyecare professional,” said Moin Valli, Managing Director at University Valli Opticians. “We are excited to bring together industry leaders and practitioners to share knowledge and foster collaboration.”

In addition to the educational program, the conference will offer attendees the opportunity to explore a vibrant exhibition showcasing the latest products, services, and technologies from leading industry suppliers including Bausch & Lomb, Silhouette, Net Zero Optics, Good Karma Eyewear and FODO. Networking breaks and lunch will provide ample time for attendees to connect with colleagues and build valuable relationships.

To ensure maximum benefit for attendees, the conference is accredited for up to 15 CPD points.

Keith Elliott, Regional Sales Manager at Hoya Lens UK, said “For optical professionals seeking to expand their knowledge, stay updated on industry developments, and connect with peers, the University Valli Opticians Annual Conference is an unmissable event”.