Unlock the key to your dream home at The Paddocks Valentine's launch event

This Valentine’s season, Lovell invites you to fall in love with the home of your dreams at The Paddocks Valentine's launch event.

While construction is underway at this highly anticipated development in Beverley, home seekers are invited to an exclusive opportunity to reserve their perfect home early at the developer's sales office at The Sycamores in Kirk Ella.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, February 15

The Paddocks, Beverley

Location: The Sycamores, South Ella Way, Kirk Ella, HU10 7LS

Be among the first to secure a home at The Paddocks before the official launch. The Lovell sales team will be on hand to share insights about this exciting new community and help guide you through the process.

There will also be mortgage advice on hand from Mortgage Pathways, offering expert guidance on the best mortgage options available to suit your financial needs. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to move up the property ladder.

Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell explains: “This is the perfect opportunity to secure one of the highly sought-after plots at our newest development in Beverley. With strong interest already building, we anticipate high demand. If you’re looking for your dream home, don’t miss out, join us at the event and take advantage of this exclusive early reservation opportunity.”