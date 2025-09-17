Upcoming exhibition of local interest in Skipton

This October and November, Craven Arts and Skipton Civic Society proudly present ‘Traces’, a fascinating exhibition showcasing Skipton’s historic buildings, landscapes, and waterways through the eyes of 28 professional artists from the Craven district.

Upcoming Exhibition of local interest.

‘Traces- a focus on Skipton’s history’

October 9th - Nov 16th at Craven Arts, 55 Otley Street, Skipton.

'Skipton Station' Mixed media on reclaimed roof slates

This October and November, Craven Arts and Skipton Civic Society proudly present ‘Traces’, a fascinating exhibition showcasing Skipton’s historic buildings, landscapes, and waterways through the eyes of 28 professional artists from the Craven district. The exhibition will launch with a reception on October 9th, 2025, and will feature works that reflects aspects of the town’s heritage.

The exhibition will take place in the main hall of Craven Arts House and will also include a series of weekly lunchtime talks, focusing on local interest, presented by members of Skipton Civic Society.

Lunchtime talks

Every Wednesday, at 12.30 - 1.30pm there will be Illustrated talks delivered by the Civic Society. Bring your lunch - complementary drinks will be available.

'A winter welcome - Skipton castle'

Oct 15th - Sue Wrathemell on the dates on town buildings

Oct 22nd = Alex Wild on the town's 'String of Beads';

Oct 29th - Sandy Fishpool explains how to record an historic building

Nov 5th - Sheila Clark on Skipton’s green spaces

'The Devonshire Inn'

Nov 12th - Sue Wrathmell on Skipton’s ancient routeways;

Other activities

Artists will be providing demonstrations and conducting workshops that highlight various elements of Skipton's architectural heritage. You can make reservations for these sessions on their website www.cravenarts.com

“‘Traces’ offers a fresh perspective on Skipton’s urban landscape inviting viewers to engage with the richness of the stories and the heritage within ,” says Bridget March, one of the curators of the exhibition.

Craven Arts House 55 Otley Street Skipton BD23 1ET

Craven Arts House has become a vibrant center for the arts in Skipton. Founded in 2017, this artist-led organization was established by a dedicated group of experienced artists residing in the Craven area. They create and promote opportunities for the community to engage with artists, participate in workshops, and enjoy exhibitions featuring both established and emerging visual artists from Craven.

Skipton Civic Society

Sue Wrathmell of the Civic Society commented - “Since it's foundation in 1961 Skipton Civic Society members have encouraged the conservation of all that is best in the town. Volunteers have cleared ancient meadow land, studied the waterways, responded to planning applications and produced leaflets about the many fascinating buildings. The Society is delighted to collaborate with Craven Arts to further its aims and provide support and expertise for Traces.”

Exhibition Details

The Traces exhibition welcomes visitors weekly from Thursday to Sunday. For more information about the exhibition, including demonstrations, workshops, and local history talks, please visit:

www.cravenarts.co.uk.