Upton author publishes first book

By Isabella Thrower
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 18:59 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 08:16 BST
Local young aspiring author Bella Thrower makes her literally debut at 21 years old. Her first romance novella is going on sale in Waterstones, Amazon and Barnes & Noble!

Bella Thrower, a vibrant young author from the picturesque landscapes of Yorkshire, makes her literary debut with Paris Can’t Save Us.

Deeply connected to her roots, Bella draws inspiration from her close-knit family and her love of romance novels.

Her love for storytelling began in childhood and she has honed her craft through years of writing and imagination.

Bella Throwerplaceholder image
Bella Thrower

With her first novella, Bella captures the complexities of human relationships and the resilience of the human spirit.

When she is not writing, she enjoys spending time with her family, friends and her young horse.

