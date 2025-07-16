Vagabond unleash new EP

Rising pop punk band Vagabond have dropped their highly anticipated debut EP on all streaming platforms and CD, marking a significant milestone for the York-based trio who have been making serious waves since forming in November 2023.

The three-piece, who burst onto the scene with a mission to revive the raw, unfiltered sound of pop punk, have already proven their credentials with standout performances at legendary venues including The Cavern Club in Liverpool, The New Adelphi, Hull and hometown favourites The York Vaults, and the Fulford Arms.

Their rapid ascent reached a major peak when they claimed victory in the Jorvik Radio Battle of The Bands competition, earning them the coveted opening slot at Mothership Festival on June 29th, 2025.

"We've poured everything into this EP," says the band. "Every track represents those countless hours we've spent in the rehearsal rooms, trying to capture our energy and passion. We can't wait for people to hear what we've been working on."

Drawing influences from punk legends The Sex Pistols and Green Day through to modern disruptors like The Chats and The Molotovs, with touches of Blink 182 and The Wombats, Vagabond have created a sound that bridges classic punk attitude with contemporary edge.

The new EP showcases the band's evolution from those early jam sessions into a tight, formidable unit ready to take their explosive live show to bigger stages across Yorkshire and beyond.

Vagabond are actively seeking gig and support opportunities throughout Yorkshire. With their proven track record of delivering high-energy performances and growing fanbase, they're the perfect addition to any bill looking for authentic pop punk fire.