Visual artist Jumoke Muritala brings West Yorkshire’s stories to life through art and poetry
Her participation in the Young Leaders for Arts and Health Summit, hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, demonstrates her commitment to using art as a platform for empowerment. Fragments of West Yorkshire builds on these experiences to celebrate the region’s stories through art and poetry.
Fragments of West Yorkshire will feature a vibrant line-up of artists and poets, including voices from underrepresented communities, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility. By highlighting local heritage and historical narratives, the project offers audiences a chance to connect with the region’s history and culture in a meaningful and engaging way. This powerful fusion of art and poetry will be hosted by the City Library run by the Bradford Metropolitan District Council on September 24.
The value of Fragments of West Yorkshire to the local community extends beyond artistic appreciation. The event encourages cultural dialogue, strengthens community identity, and promotes understanding between different groups within the region. It provides a space where poets, artists and the audience alike can reflect on shared experiences, celebrate diversity, and be inspired by the creativity and resilience of West Yorkshire residents. Through its focus on local stories, the project also contributes to a broader appreciation of the region’s heritage and cultural significance.
The initiative has received support from key cultural and educational stakeholders, reflecting its importance to West Yorkshire’s creative and civic landscape. Attendees and supporters include representatives from Bradford 2025, representatives from Trapezium Arts, and Professor Udy, the University of Bradford Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Dr Olushola Kolawole, Festival Director, Bradford African Festival of Arts.
Their involvement underscores the project’s alignment with the city’s cultural mission and commitment to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and fostering community engagement.
By blending visual art and poetry, Jumoke Muritala’s Fragments of West Yorkshire exemplifies the transformative power of creativity. The event not only celebrates the rich tapestry of stories that define the region but also encourages audiences to engage with, reflect on, and take pride in their shared heritage. It is a testament to the role of art as a unifying force, offering inspiration, education, and celebration for communities across West Yorkshire.
Looking ahead, Jumoke Muritala plans to organise an art workshop for persons with disabilities in October, which will be followed by an art exhibition and fundraiser. This initiative aims to promote inclusivity, empower participants, and provide a platform to showcase the creative potential of disabled persons while raising awareness and support for the disabled community.