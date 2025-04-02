Volunteers needed for 2025 Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

The organisers of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K are seeking volunteer marshals for this year's event at Queen's Park on May 11. The annual running event continues its tradition of uniting the community while supporting local charities and promoting wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer marshals play an important role in ensuring the event's success, being stationed at various points around the course to assist and support participants, residents, and spectators.

John Timms, Event Director, said: "We are reaching out to our community for volunteers to support the runners, cheer them on, and ensure their safe journey around the course. The 10K truly is a community event, and volunteering is a great way to get involved without running the race itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you have family and friends participating or simply want to be part of this inspiring day, becoming a marshal offers an excellent opportunity to support charities that provide invaluable services to our community."

Past volunteers for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

Mark Ross, Managing Director at Redbrik, said: "Over the years, we've been proud to provide volunteers for this fantastic community event that continues to put Chesterfield on the map. Our volunteers always enjoy contributing to the event, and we're excited to be part of it once again in May."

Now in its fourth year, the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K will showcase Chesterfield's landmarks, including the famous Crooked Spire, and will feature service and cheer stations along the route. Since 2017, more than £250,000 has been raised for various charities and good causes by the 10K races Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield Half Marathon.

Interested volunteers must be 18 or older. For more information about volunteering opportunities, please contact the event organisers at [email protected].