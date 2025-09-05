W Fitness hosts wellness hour to support Leeds Women's Aid through Big Give Campaign
The event is designed to bring women together for both fitness and relaxation, featuring a high-energy HIIT workout, a restorative break with refreshments, and a calming stretch session to finish. More than just an exercise class, the Wellness Hour reflects W Fitness' mission to empower women through community, wellbeing, and strength.
W Fitness has set a fundraising goal of £200, which will be doubled through the Women and Girls Big Give Campaign, meaning every pound raised goes twice as far. Funds will directly support the Leeds Women's Aid online chat support, ensuring that women and girls have a safe line of communication, access to personalised support, and, where needed, emergency refuge accommodation.
"We're so proud to be supporting Leeds Women's Aid, a charity that provides critical help to women and families at their most vulnerable moments," said Hannah Dudley, Co-Founder of W Fitness. "This event is not only about raising money, but also about creating a space where women can come together, move their bodies, and leave feeling stronger in every sense of the word."
Tickets for the Wellness Hour can be booked through the W Fitness website and donations will be collected on the day. To add to the fun, there will also be a raffle to win free classes and memberships at W Fitness.
By joining the event, participants will not only invest in their own wellbeing but also play a vital role in helping Leeds Women's Aid
continue their outstanding work supporting survivors and breaking the cycle of abuse.
Event Details: Sunday October 12, 12pm – 1pm at W Fitness, Horsforth