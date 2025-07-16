Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival!

The inaugural Echo Tribute Festival is bringing a weekend of unforgettable live music to the beautiful grounds of Waddow Hall, Clitheroe, from Friday, 19 September to Sunday, 21 September 2025. Featuring three themed days, hosting up to 15,000 people across the weekend, the festival caters to a wide audience—from country-music lovers to nostalgic fans and families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday 19 September – Country Music Night (3pm – 10pm)

Kick off the weekend in Western style with foot-tapping country tribute acts under the late-summer skies. Dust off your cowboy boots and prepare for an evening of classic country anthems and festival atmosphere.

Performances from:

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift will keep the kids entertained at our Family Fun Day on Sunday 21st.

Georgia Barker

Counterfeit Miranda Lambert - Xanthe Gill

Lainey Wilson UK Tribute

Chris Stapleton UK

Madeline as Shania Twain

With cowboy karaoke, line dancing and even a rodeo bull it’s a Hoedown you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 20 September – 80s & 90s Icon Night (12pm – 10pm)

Get nostalgic with hits from the 80s and 90s.

Chris Stapleton UK will be getting boots tapping on Friday 19th.

Featuring live performances from:

Lee as George Michael

Charles as Elton John

Bon Jordi – Bon Jovi tribute

Abba Fever – The ABBA Tribute

Mercury – Queen tribute band

Expect a high-energy day filled with timeless anthems that defined a generation. It’s going to be epic!

Sunday 21 September – Pop Family Day (12pm – 8pm)

Mercury, the ultimate Queen tribute will take the stage on Saturday 20th.

Round off the weekend with a family-friendly celebration of modern pop. Expect live performances, children’s activities a plenty, and a laid-back daytime vibe.

Featuring tributes to:

George Ezra – The Ezra Collective

Lady Gaga – Mistress of Mayhem

Rob as Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran – The Ed Show Live

Sabrina Carpenter – Performed by Carrie Fern

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift

It’s the perfect finale for music fans of all ages.

ECHO Tribute Festival line up.

Venue & Accessibility

All performances take place at Waddow Hall, located on Waddington Road, Clitheroe, in the scenic Ribble Valley. The site offers stunning surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere for festival-goers of all ages.

The festival is committed to accessibility:

A raised accessible viewing platform will be available for attendees with disabilities, ensuring a clear line of sight to the stage.

The platform will include dedicated delay speakers, providing high-quality sound for an immersive experience.

Accessible parking will also be provided.

Ticket Information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult (16+): From £15 per day

Children (5–15): £10 per day

Children under 5: Free

Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited capacity.

“We’re thrilled to launch Echo Tribute Festival—offering a new and affordable way for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a breathtaking setting,” said the event organisers. “As locals, we wanted to bring an exciting new event right here to our hometown. From country to 80s/90s icons to family pop, there’s something for everyone this September—it’s not to be missed.”