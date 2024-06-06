Wakefield BID partners with Wakefield Pride to celebrate 20th anniversary

Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) is thrilled to announce its partnership and sponsorship with Wakefield Pride for the 20th anniversary celebration on August 11, 2024. As a proud supporter of the Wakefield Pride parade, Wakefield BID invites the community and local businesses to join in a day full of festivities, unity, and vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion.

The festivities will kick off at 10:00 AM with the Community Stage at Trinity Walk, featuring a line up of local performers and community groups. The highlight of the day, the Pride Parade, will commence from Trinity Walk at 12:00 PM, making its way through the heart of the city. Following the parade, the Main Festival will take place at Borough Road Car Park starting at 1:00 PM, promising an afternoon of entertainment, food, and fun activities for all ages.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Wakefield BID is immensely proud to support Wakefield Pride on its momentous 20th anniversary. Our partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse community. Events like Wakefield Pride are incredibly beneficial for the city centre, significantly boosting footfall and benefiting local businesses. In 2023, Wakefield Pride brought in just short of £1 million to the local economy. We invite all businesses and residents to join us in celebrating this vibrant event and showing our collective support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Jo King, Trustee at Wakefield Pride, said, “Celebrating 20 years of Wakefield Pride is a significant milestone for us. The backing from Wakefield BID underscores the importance of this event to our local business community. Together, we aim to create a day that highlights the spirit of inclusivity and togetherness that Pride represents.”

Get Involved: Join the Parade and More

Businesses are encouraged to show their support and join the celebration in several ways. One exciting opportunity is to register to join the parade via the Wakefield Pride website. Wakefield BID itself will be marching and welcomes anyone who wishes to join their contingent. Additionally, decorating shop fronts with Pride-themed decorations is a fantastic way to show solidarity and support. For flags, bunting, and other Pride merchandise, businesses and individuals can visit the Wakefield Pride Charity Shop in the Ridings, helping to support the cause further.

Celebrating Pride Month in June

This announcement comes during Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and promoting acceptance and equality. Pride Month is a crucial time for reflection, education, and advocacy, underscoring the importance of continuing the fight for equal rights and recognition for all.