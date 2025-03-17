Walk for Wellbeing expands to York and four more UK cities to champion wellbeing in hospitality

UK charity Hospitality Action’s annual fundraising event, Walk for Wellbeing, continues to grow in its sixth year by welcoming York and four other new UK cities to the initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powered by hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum in partnership with Caterer.com and Imperial London Hotels, this year’s event sees York, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Leeds and Newcastle join the grassroots movement bringing the total number of host cities to thirteen.

Since its creation in 2020, Walk for Wellbeing has evolved from a small gathering into a nationwide initiative. It unites hundreds of hospitality professionals from all corners of the industry, encouraging them to take proactive steps towards their own wellbeing while supporting their colleagues. The event also provides employers with a powerful way to strengthen team bonds, boost morale and demonstrate their commitment to employee wellbeing whilst making a meaningful impact on the wider hospitality community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone in the hospitality industry and beyond is invited to lace up their walking shoes and come together for this flexible and inclusive event which promotes mental health and wellbeing, while raising awareness and critical funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.

Walk for Wellbeing

Thirteen 20km hosted walks will take place across key UK locations in October. York will host the first walk on Sunday 12 October, followed by walks in Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Manchester on Sunday 19 October, culminating with Newcastle on Monday 20 October.

For those unable to join a city hosted walk, ‘Walk It Your Way' – taking place anytime between World Mental Health Day on Friday 10 October and Sunday 26 October – provides the flexibility to participate anywhere, any time. Whether walking on your own or with friends, family, colleagues or pets, participants can choose a route and distance that best suits them.

A new partnership to champion York’s first Walk for Wellbeing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Hospitality Action is excited to welcome Splendid Hospitality Group (SHG) and The Hospitality Association York(HAY) as the first-ever hosts of Walk for Wellbeing in York, taking place on Sunday 12 October.

Walk for Wellbeing

Andrew Kendrick, Managing Director for Hotels at SHG, said: “As part of our commitment to having a meaningful impact in society, Splendid Hospitality Group is honoured to be the first ever city host for the York Walk for Wellbeing with HAY. Team members from all our hotels in the area will be supporting industry colleagues and their families at this event which will start and finish at The Grand, York.

“The York Walk for Wellbeing will raise awareness and vital funds for the incredible work that our industry charity Hospitality Action offers anyone in the hospitality sector affected by mental health.”

Stefan Micevski, General Manager at Elmbank York & Chair of HAY, added: “HAY is delighted to partner with SHG to bring Walk for Wellbeing to York. We can’t praise enough the amazing work of Hospitality Action, and when we heard about Walk for Wellbeing we had to be involved to do our bit and give something back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitality Action offers an invaluable range of support services to hospitality people in times of crisis, something which some of our HAY hoteliers have seen first-hand. We’re really excited to bring our hotel teams together, in October, to raise funds and awareness of the only charity dedicated to specifically supporting our industry.”

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action, said: “We are delighted to be working with Splendid Hospitality Group and HAY for York's first hosted Walk for Wellbeing. Both are highly respected with a strong presence in the city’s hospitality sector, and their extensive industry connections are instrumental in expanding vital support for the initiative. Together, we’re creating even more opportunities for hospitality professionals to take part, connect and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

Register for Walk for Wellbeing today. Let’s walk the walk and make a positive difference together.