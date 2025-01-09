Warm up and indulge this winter with Sunday Roast January offer at Fearns

Leeds kitchen, bar and events space Fearns is kicking off the New Year and helping local Loiners chase those January Blues away with a tempting limited time offer on Sunday roasts.

Those who visit Fearns between 12-4pm every Sunday throughout January can enjoy 25% off Leeds’ favourite Sunday roast; the perfect winter indulgence.

Also known as ‘Sunday Service’, two courses can be enjoyed for £18.74, and three courses for just £22.50 during January only. The menu’s tempting starter options include Fish Goujons with kewpie mayo, Black Bean & Beatroot Hummus with flatbread, Bruschetta of the Day, or Soup of the Day with bread and butter. For the main event, roast dinner options include Pulled Lamb Shoulder, Chicken Leds, Black Pepper Sausage, Seitan (Va), or Salmon Cut Silverside Beef, as well as a Kid’s Half Roast; all served with za’atar roasted seasonal root vegetables, herby Yorkshire puddings, house gravy and roasted potatoes.

For a little something on the side, Deep-Fried British Halloumi, Mac & Cheese, Noeellara Olives, Kimchi, Balsamic Onions, Seasonal Greens, Lemon Truffle Oil Sauce, Salt & Pepper Chips, and Sourdough served with local butter can be enjoyed. Because there’s always room for dessert, diners can choose between Sticky Toffee Pudding with salted caramel ice cream and toffee sauce, Bread and Butter Pudding with vanilla ice cream and caramel, Warm Brownie with ice cream, or Ice Cream Sundae.

Sunday Roast

Fearns is also home to a dedicated drinks menu that includes unique variations of the Bloody Mary (the Classic Bloody Mary, Bloody Maria, Bloody Michelada, and a non-alcoholic Virgin Mary), and also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers.

The venue is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard and is open seven days a week serving breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and, of course, increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options.