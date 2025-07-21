Water crisis inspires river pilgrimage

With England facing its driest spring in more than a century and reservoir levels across much of the country well below 80%, the UK is on the verge of a severe water shortage. Yorkshire Water announced a local hosepipe ban last month in response to receiving just 150mm of rainfall between February and June, pushing the region into official drought status. And the water we do have? It’s in poor shape.

Untreated sewage discharged via combined sewer overflows, along with agricultural runoff, has left as much as 83% of English rivers with high pollution levels. The consequences include toxic algal blooms, ecosystem damage, and growing threats to both human and wildlife health. Environmental campaigners are sounding the alarm.

Rather than feel defeated by these grim statistics, Friends of the River Medway are underway with a River pilgrimage, ‘From Source to Sea’, this week. Their aim being to highlight realistic, practical solutions that redefine our relationship with water.

The Pilgrims embarked on their journey on Saturday, July 19, at the Weir Wood Reservoir, and continue along the River Medway, terminating at Strood on July 27. The organisers are showcasing and advocating for innovative solutions. This includes towing a ‘flush-free loo’ on wheels – The Riverlootion – bringing a new type of waterless toilet directly into the public eye.

Compost toilet on Wheels - being towed along the Pilgrims route.

The toilet, developed and co-created by Zofia Page, Executive Director of Friends of the River Medway, and Thomas Daniell, ecological designer and biochar specialist, is the first of its kind showcased in the UK.

Zofia Page explains: “We’re tackling the river crisis by showing how compost toilets save 30 to 40 litres per person per day. They prevent sewage from entering rivers and reduce pressure on water infrastructure. And the waste? It’s packed with nutrients that can be safely composted to feed hungry plants!”

The pilgrimage has been warmly received and is being supported by local donors, grant providers, and community sponsors. Its centrepiece, an Australian-designed porcelain toilet built for eco-homes, will make its first public appearance since arriving in the UK six months ago via its European Distributor, “WooWoo Waterless Toilets”.

Thomas Daniell adds: “My company, Old Tree Soil, is all about creating healthy ecosystems; from garden to gut. But now, with this project, it’s from guts to garden! Our soils are starving. It’s time we fed them living nutrients again.”

Final day - Friends of the River Medway are offering a boat trip to the Thames.

This isn’t the first time composting toilets have been presented to the British public this year. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) installed its first compost toilet at RHS Wisley to demonstrate closed-loop sanitation and water-saving techniques. At the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, both the RHS and Cranfield University featured off-grid systems that turn human waste into biochar and irrigation water, showcasing how these solutions are not just feasible, but vital for mitigating both water shortages and soil degradation.