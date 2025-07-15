Weetons celebrates 20 years with a weekend of food, music and family fun
Visitors are invited to join the celebrations throughout the day on Saturday 19th July and Sunday 20th July, with live music, family entertainment, exclusive in-store offers, and plenty of foodie delights.
On Saturday, the Weetons team will be firing up the BBQ on the terrace, serving up sizzling favourites from the Food Hall alongside great drinks and live music. Then on Sunday, visitors can enjoy sun-soaked Mediterranean flavours, with freshly made paella and sangria taking centre stage.
Whether you’re a long-time regular or a first-time visitor, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate a local favourite, soak up the atmosphere, and make the most of everything Weetons has to offer.
Jess Upson, Store Manager at Weetons West Park, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years at the heart of the Harrogate community. This event is a chance to thank our loyal customers and team who’ve supported us over the years. We’ve got a fantastic weekend planned with something for everyone from delicious food to great entertainment, we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”