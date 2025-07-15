Weetons celebrates 20 years with a weekend of food, music and family fun

Weetons

Beloved Harrogate Food Hall, home, garden and dining destination Weetons is marking a major milestone this summer, as it celebrates 20 years of serving the local community with a special weekend of festivities at its flagship Leeds Road store.

Visitors are invited to join the celebrations throughout the day on Saturday 19th July and Sunday 20th July, with live music, family entertainment, exclusive in-store offers, and plenty of foodie delights.

On Saturday, the Weetons team will be firing up the BBQ on the terrace, serving up sizzling favourites from the Food Hall alongside great drinks and live music. Then on Sunday, visitors can enjoy sun-soaked Mediterranean flavours, with freshly made paella and sangria taking centre stage.

Whether you’re a long-time regular or a first-time visitor, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate a local favourite, soak up the atmosphere, and make the most of everything Weetons has to offer.

