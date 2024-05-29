Wensleydale Community Arts Festival gears up with entertainment for all ages

From concerts to puppet theatre, storytelling to book hunts - Wensleydale will be brought alive for visitors and residents alike with a range of entertainment suitable for all ages in June.

The annual festival from Blue Boxt Creative and Performing Arts puts a focus on multiple venues around Leyburn with churches, arts centres and libraries becoming performance spaces for the celebration.

Festival organiser Jennifer Saggers said: “We’ve a jam packed month of creative arts in the community, bringing together local artists, and celebrating the talent in and around the Dales offering workshops, talks, music, and family fun.”

Three highlights for the festival are:

David Watterson and puppets

A nostalgic sing along and afternoon tea with guest vocalist Rebekah Austin, and words of remembrance from Donovan Leeman in Remembering D Day 80 years on. Held at Leyburn Methodist Church Hall on Sunday 9th June from 2:30pm, early booking is advisable at www.wensleydale.org or call/message Jennifer Saggers 07815 679897 or Judith Clarke 07882 331421. Tickets £15 per person.

A puppet show by David Watterson for the whole family, After being a teacher for over 25 years, David Watterson brings captivating stories, charming characters and classic tales through a variety of traditional and bespoke fantasy stories with over 230 working puppets. £7.50 for children and £5.00 for adults. St Matthews Church Saturday 22nd June, 2pm

Local choir, Musicality will be welcoming all adults who just want to sing, have fun and meet new people. Wednesday 26th June, 7pm at St Matthews church, Leyburn. Pay what you can afford on the door.