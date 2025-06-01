West Yorkshire Conference 2025 – A must-attend event for regional business leaders

West Yorkshire’s business community is set to come together for a landmark event as the West Yorkshire Conference takes place on 9 July at Pontefract Racecourse.

Organised by the team behind We Are Wakefield, this pivotal gathering will unite business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from across West Yorkshire’s five boroughs to share best practice, explore new opportunities, and tackle the challenges shaping the region’s future.

Key Themes and Discussions

The conference will feature high-level panel discussions focused on:

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards joins us to talk resilience and measuring success.

Attracting Business and Skills to West Yorkshire – Strategies for bringing new companies and talent to the region.

Creating a Sustainable Future for Business – Practical insights into sustainable business practices and long-term growth.

Planning for Business Growth – Essential strategies for expansion and development in an evolving economy.

Developing Leadership Skills – How business leaders can strengthen their leadership approach to navigate change and drive success.

Inspiring Speaker Line-Up

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from distinguished speakers, including:

Christa Ackroyd – Journalist & TV Presenter (Host)

Ed Anderson CBE – Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire (Opening Address)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards – Ski Jumper & TV Personality (Headline Speaker)

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL – CEO, The Piece Hall

James Pomeroy – Global Economist, HSBC

Alexandra Thornton – Head of Consultancy, The Human Alchemist

An impressive line up of speakers and some key topics for panel discussions.

With exhibitor spaces now fully booked, the conference promises to be a vibrant and engaging forum for collaboration and innovation.

What’s Included in Your Ticket?

Networking breakfast

Access to all speaker sessions and panel discussions

Networking lunch

Delegate goody bag and programme

Full access to the delegate attendee list

Complimentary parking

Book Your Place Today