West Yorkshire vet practice launches festive appeal to help animals in need

A West Yorkshire veterinary practice is inviting people to honour the memories of their beloved pets as part of its big festive fund-raising appeal.

Shearbridge Veterinary Centre has put up a Christmas Memory Tree in its surgery in Queensbury, Bradford, so people can hang a decoration bearing their pet’s name and a message as a poignant reminder of those they have loved and lost.

For every pet remembered, the practice will donate £1 to Lurcher Link Rescue which looks after lost or abandoned Lurchers or Lurcher-type dogs in Bradford, Halifax and beyond, before rehoming them.

Shearbridge Vets is also raising funds for Lurcher Link Rescue by accepting cash donations in a collection box in practice or online donations can be made via its Facebook page.

Shearbridge Vets has its traditional Memory Tree where owners can hang decorations as poignant reminders of their beloved pets.

People can also donate pet food which the team will deliver to We Are Queensbury Community Hub & Foodbank in a much-needed boost for animals in need this winter. Shearbridge Vets’ receptionist Julie Sutcliffe co-ordinates collections for the foodbank throughout the year and is a driving force behind this latest push.

The practice has supported Lurcher Link Rescue for more than a decade by fundraising as well as vaccinating, neutering and providing veterinary care for the dogs at a discounted rate.

Veterinary nurse Sarah Hosty, who co-ordinates the festive appeal, said: “Both causes mean a lot to us and we know our clients appreciate being able to lend their support too.”

Vet Sabine Langer is one of a number of team members who have adopted from Lurcher Link Rescue, and she also volunteers to walk the dogs to help give them the best life possible while waiting to be re-homed.

Shearbridge Vets' festive tree which is helping to raise funds for Lurcher Link Rescue

Sabine, who is fostering a stray dog, said: “I set up a Lurcher Link Rescue walking group. We usually go twice a week and take the dogs out to give them a break from kennel life. They get a bit of sunshine; it is good for their physical health and mental wellbeing and helps to teach them basic skills such as walking on a lead and socialising with other dogs which is very important. Without that it would make it very difficult to rehome them.

“They get treats along the way and lots of TLC. They are often stray dogs that have been brought in or found on the street. Four years ago I adopted a Saluki-Cross called Ronaldo who was very anxious and had a lot of wounds, but he has settled in well and plays happily with other dogs.

Blossom

“It is lovely to see them blossom. They make wonderful pets and deserve to be given support. Shearbridge Vets has such a caring and dedicated team, and I am really pleased that the practice has chosen to support this cause.”

Veterinary nurse and practice manager Gayle Ball with Drax and Nebula, alongside vet Sabine Langer and her pet Ronaldo, by the ‘Memory Tree’ at Shearbridge Veterinary Clinic.

Donations and memory tree messages can be left during opening hours from 8am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 1pm Saturday. Clients can also leave their pet’s name and a message on Shearbridge Vet Centre’s Facebook page and the team will hang a decoration on their behalf. People can also make donations via the Facebook page.

Shearbridge Vets is part of VetPartners, which is made up of some of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, mixed and farm practices and animal healthcare companies.