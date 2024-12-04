Wetherby care home set to host fantastically festive community fete

Liz Ness and Megan (Lifestyle Manager)

Windsor Court care home in Wetherby are set to host a festive fete for residents, their families and the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday December 14, from 11:00, all are welcome to join residents in the home to browse gift stalls, take part in some Christmas crafts and enjoy live music from Rochelle Ayris.

For the little ones, Santa will be opening his grotto to hear all of those special Christmas wishes, followed by delicious refreshments and a visit to the hot chocolate stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windsor Court resident Liz Ness said, ‘I can’t wait to see everybody get together and be happy. It’s important to invite from the community into our beautiful home so they see what a lovely place this is.’

Melanie Walton, the Home Manager at Windsor Court, added, ‘We’re so excited to open our doors to the local community for our Christmas Fete. This will be a fabulous celebration with something for everybody to enjoy with their family and friends.

‘All are welcome to share in the festive spirit!’

Windsor Court’s Christmas Fete will take place in the home on Sandbeck Way, Wetherby, LS22 7DN. To find out more, you can call 01937 586 651 or email [email protected].