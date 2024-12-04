Wetherby care home set to host fantastically festive community fete
On Saturday December 14, from 11:00, all are welcome to join residents in the home to browse gift stalls, take part in some Christmas crafts and enjoy live music from Rochelle Ayris.
For the little ones, Santa will be opening his grotto to hear all of those special Christmas wishes, followed by delicious refreshments and a visit to the hot chocolate stand.
Windsor Court resident Liz Ness said, ‘I can’t wait to see everybody get together and be happy. It’s important to invite from the community into our beautiful home so they see what a lovely place this is.’
Melanie Walton, the Home Manager at Windsor Court, added, ‘We’re so excited to open our doors to the local community for our Christmas Fete. This will be a fabulous celebration with something for everybody to enjoy with their family and friends.
‘All are welcome to share in the festive spirit!’
Windsor Court’s Christmas Fete will take place in the home on Sandbeck Way, Wetherby, LS22 7DN. To find out more, you can call 01937 586 651 or email [email protected].
Windsor Court is a residential and dementia care home rated GOOD by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). All 66 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling staff to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.