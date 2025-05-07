Wetherby charity launches 'Forget Me Not' café

Wetherby’s leading older persons charity has launched a café dedicated to dementia carers, in recognition of the respite they need.

Wetherby in Support of Elderly (WiSE) launched the ‘Forget Me Not’ café in March following the success of its existing Memory Café.

The new respite sessions will take place every three months, thanks to additional funding from the McCarthy Stone Foundation, Grants United Way UK and the dedication of WiSE’s army of volunteers. The additional sessions are designed to offer carers a well-deserved break, knowing that their loved ones are in safe hands.

Emma, Dementia Lead at WiSE, expressed the significance of this initiative: “Dementia support in Wetherby is much needed and we are pleased with how our services are developing. The upcoming Dementia Awareness Week offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on our progress – but also launch some additional support for the carers of those living with dementia, who we know so badly need some respite from their challenging roles.”

The WiSE Memory Cafe is a pivotal part of the Wetherby community

The WiSE Memory Café meets three times a month on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at The Church Rooms, St James Church in Wetherby. It has already helped dozens of people affected by memory loss by providing a supportive environment focused on clients’ wellbeing.

Sessions are facilitated by a trained staff member, alongside WiSE’s amazing volunteers and offer support and advice to family carers to assist them in their day-to-day caring roles. The events typically include arts and crafts, board games and music in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

“The attendees and their carers tell us that the support and companionship offered during the sessions are invaluable. They are forming friendships with people who understand their experiences and are building a supportive network with others facing similar challenges,” said Emma.

To mark Dementia Awareness Week – 19-25th May, WiSE is participating in an event at Wetherby Market on Thursday 22 May. Alongside The Rainbow Care Group, Alzheimer’s Society and Home Instead, the charity will be on hand to chat with attendees and provide information about local social groups and dementia support services.