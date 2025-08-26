Wetherby charity to showcase retro game show event to raise vital cash

Wetherby’s leading older person’s charity is encouraging locals to ‘re-run the fun’ and take part in old school gameshows with a modern twist for its next fundraising event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly is inviting people young and old to take part in WiSE & Win to help raise funds to help isolated, older people across the district.

X factor contestant Lee Lambert-Brooks will compèrethe game shows including Play Your Cards Right, Family Fortunes and The Price is Right, as well as performing live music over the course of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WiSE Activities Coordinator, Debbie, said: “We are really looking forward to this event. It will bring together families, friends, and community members to have a great time while being mildly competitive!

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

“We are also thrilled to have Lee Lambert-Brooks join us - his energy and talent will make this an unforgettable afternoon. So come along with your family and friends and test your wits to win great prizes.”

Tickets for WiSE & Win are available now, and people of all ages – including children, are encouraged to join in the fun and support a cause that touches so many lives in Wetherby.

Every ticket sold will go towards enhancing the charity’s core services, which aims to help isolated, older people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for over 60s, but we can only carry out that work by people supporting fundraising events like this one,” Debbie added.

The event will take place on Sunday 28th September from 3pm to 6pm at The Engine Shed, Wetherby. Tickets cost £15 which includes food which needs to be pre-booked. Drinks from the licensed bar can be purchased for an additional cost.