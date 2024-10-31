What’s on this Bonfire Night in Sheffield - from dog-friendly events to huge fireworks displays

With Bonfire Night fast approaching, the team behind Peddler Market, an award-winning monthly street food event based in Kelham Island, have shared their top things to do this Bonfire Night in Sheffield.

Experience the biggest display at Don Valley’s Autumn Lights

Sheffield’s biggest firework display, Autumn Lights is back at Don Valley Bowl on Tuesday, November 5. You can expect a jam-packed evening of festivities, with multiple firework shows, live music, family-friendly entertainment and a funfair.

There will also be food vendors and multiple bars around Don Valley Bowl.

Look out across Sheffield at the Three Merry Lads

Family-owned, traditional pub Three Merry Lads are hosting their Bonfire Night event on Friday, November 8, from their beer garden that overlooks Sheffield. You will be able to watch a fireworks display under the stars with a cosy blanket, a local beer and toasted marshmallows.

The event will also feature live music, local food vendors and a low-noise fireworks display.

Go firework-free at Peddler Market

During the November edition of Peddler Market, you can expect street food from exciting vendors like KoolKata, Waffle Kart and more, a tap takeover from Magic Rock and live entertainment from some incredible artists, all with a bonfire twist. The event will be dog-friendly and firework-free, but there will be multiple fire pits on offer, with sparklers and marshmallows on sale at their trailer bar. There will also be pumpkin decorating and autumnal crafts for children on Saturday, as well as a prize for the best-dressed visitors.

Peddler Market is free to attend and takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of every month.

Get on your dancing shoes at Yellow Arch’s Bonfire Party

Peddler Market’s neighbours, Yellow Arch Studios are hosting their legendary Bonfire Party on Saturday, November 2. They’ll be serving pizza by the slice, beers, cocktails and hot drinks, and music will be provided by Sarah Mac and Kiziah & The Kings.

The Kelham Island icons will also host a free party until “late”, making it the perfect place to head once Peddler has closed its doors.

Naomi Buckland, Managing Director at Peddler Market said “No matter what vibe you’re after, there are so many great Bonfire Night events to enjoy in the city.

“After our 10th birthday celebrations earlier this month, we can’t wait to get back to the Warehouse and have a party with the Peddler-goers. We’re buzzing to see everyone at our firework-free, bonfire special this weekend. We’ve worked hard to make sure the event is perfect for families and four-legged friends, so come on down and celebrate with us.”