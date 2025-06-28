Whitby Art Fair returns to Spa Pavilion

This year's Whitby Art Fair returns for another year to Whitby Pavilion on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July.

Spokesperson for the event, Jane Carpenter, tells us: "Whitby Art Fair is a non-profit event run by a small group of volunteers. We have a fantastic range of carefully selected artists joining us again this year.

The event has been running for over 10 years now and each year we have prominent local artists and artists who have never exhibited with us before so there's always something new to see.