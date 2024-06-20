Whitby Hidden Impairments Support & Help receives a £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, has donated £1,500 to Whitby Hidden Impairments Support & Help (WHISH) to support building confidence and improving mental wellbeing within those with hidden impairments.

Established in 2008, WHISH provides a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of those with conditions such as Autism, ADHD, and other hidden impairments. These services include support groups, educational workshops, and social activities, which help to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusion within the community.

The donation from Barratt Yorkshire East will enable WHISH to make vital improvements to their facilities, with a focus on enhancing their base at St Hilda’s Hub to better serve the needs of the community.

This donation reflects Barratt Homes’ commitment to supporting community initiatives through the Barratt Developments Community Fund. An initiative introduced to support the charities in the areas of which they build their homes.

Tony Walker, Chairman of WHISH shared his gratitude for the donation, he said: “We are deeply grateful to Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for their generous donation. This contribution will play a significant role in enhancing our ability to support families facing hidden impairments in our community.

“The donation will be spent on the installation of a kitchen at our Hub, which will serve as a space for providing nutritious snacks and meals to children during school holidays, after-school clubs, and community events.

“In addition to providing food, we will also be able to create a space for organising cookery and healthy eating sessions for children, teens, and parents. With these sessions we want to promote healthy living and provide valuable culinary skills to members of the community.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East commented: “We are thrilled to support Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help, a charity that has been providing support to the local community in which we build our homes for over 15 years.

“Mental health awareness and support groups are crucial in our local communities to support those in need. Through this donation, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges.”