'Who We Are': Young Doncaster voices explore identity in new exhibition

Where We Are… is a national programme for young people aged 16 to 24 that delivers meaningful projects through collaborative partnerships between the British Museum, cultural and third sector organisations, and young people. It aims to remove barriers to cultural engagement that young people may face.

Right Up Our Street and Doncaster Culture Services were successful in applying to be a partner in this project in April 2024 and 15 young people from Doncaster were recruited to take part in this eight-month long experience.

The group met twice a month on the Balby Bridge Estate with artist facilitator Sarah Smizz and together they explored what they wanted their project outcome to be, whilst also having opportunities to meet artists such as Morag Myerscough and collaborate with local musician Doya Beardmore (professionally known as Skinny Pelembe).

The group’s final work will be exhibited at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum from 13 May to 10 June 2025.

The exhibition explores the bedroom as a space caught between past and future. It’s a reflection of who the young people wish to be and a longing for what they’ve left behind—a mix of childhood comforts and the societal push to grow up.

In this in-between space, identity is shaped, memories linger, and change feels both exciting and uncertain.

The young people on this project say “Collaboration has been at the heart of this exhibition. Working together has made ideas grow and flourish, creating a safe, welcoming space where everyone feels heard and valued. The group has been a place of connection, support, and creativity—a rare and beautiful thing.”

“We hope this exhibition feels nostalgic, calming, and welcoming. We want it to feel like a safe place—a space where you can reflect, dream, and remember what it felt like to be caught between childhood and adulthood.”

Hanouf Al-Alawi, National Outreach Manager at the British Museum, said:“It is wonderful to see how the young people in Doncaster have come together throughout this project to create this fascinating, immersive space that explores identity and the transition to adulthood. They should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved in bringing the first exhibition curated by young people to DGLAM.”

The exhibition is available to view for free at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum from 13 May 2025 – 10 June 2025. For gallery opening times please visit DGLAM’s website.

1 . Contributed Doncaster Young People part of the 'Where We Are...' Project. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

