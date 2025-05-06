Wildlife experience is back at Junction 32

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s leading outlet destination, is thrilled to announce that its exciting free wildlife experience is returning for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am-4pm from Wednesday, May 28 to Sunday, June 1, families visiting the centre can once again enjoy an amazing interactive mobile zoo, courtesy of Little Zoo To You.

Located opposite Baker’s and Barista’s, visitors will be able to meet Mishell the giant snail, Millie the millipede, Prince Charming the tree frog, Charlotte the tarantula and Cruella the scorpion. In addition, Little Zoo to You are excited to be bringing more animals to Junction 32 than ever before, including hedgehogs, geckos and a range of snakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can get nose-to-nose with these awesome animals and hear jaw-dropping facts straight from the expert handlers who know them best.

Little Zoo To You

Alongside the wildlife fun, visitors to the centre can enjoy some of the centre’s new stores and cafes, including 200 Degrees Coffee, the delicious new coffee shop which opened in December last year.