William's Den reveals brand new outdoor play area for toddlers and preschoolers

This additional space, which promises a magical, sensory experience for young explorers, is part of a £100,000 investment into the site.

To support the development, William's Den received £50,000 from the UK Government through the Rural England Prosperity Fund. This was accessed following support from Invest East Yorkshire, part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The new wooden play area features a range of sensory play equipment and balance activities, tailored to support early development through fun and adventure. The equipment was chosen to align with the core values and ethos of William’s Den: imaginative play, sensory elements and risk-taking.

The space, created with world-class natural playground experts, Timberplay, aims to offer an enriching environment where toddlers and preschoolers can explore and engage with the natural world.

Set against the panoramic backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds, the new toddler area complements William’s Den’s existing range of indoor and outdoor activities.

Christian Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den says:

“Our vision has always been to create a place where children of all ages can learn through play and we’re delighted to have enhanced our facilities for the Den’s youngest explorers!

“This exciting new play area is a space for toddlers and preschoolers to run, jump, climb, balance and play together with sounds, so they can enjoy the countless benefits of outdoor adventures in a setting designed just for them. It’s open now, so come along soon to be among the first to try it!”

To celebrate the launch, William’s Den is inviting families to come and experience the new area for themselves. William’s Den is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for adventure play during term times and throughout school holidays with extra special seasonal events.

For more information or to plan your visit, go to www.williamsden.co.uk

The new play area is open now and proving popular with young explorers

Children trying out the new play equipment at Williams Den in East Yorkshire

The new play area features a range of sensory equipment