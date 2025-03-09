WIN a pair of tickets to a Berwins Salon North event plus two signed copies of How to Leave a Group Chat

Author Louisa Guise will be making an appearance at the Berwins Salon North event on Thursday 10th April 2025, and to celebrate she is holding a free to enter online competition in partnership with Harrogate International Festivals and Berwins Salon North.

Berwins Salon North Events have been voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine. Taking place in Harrogate, Yorkshire, it is an entertaining cabaret-style evening designed to enlighten you and excite your curiosity. You will get to hear from three speakers, including Louisa, who will spend an enlightening 25-minutes sharing new ideas with you and different ways of thinking. At this event you will also get lots of opportunities to network, buy a signed book from three the speakers, and enjoy a drink at the well-stocked bar. You can find out more details about the event on their website: harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon-north-10-april-2025/

How to Leave a Group Chat is a book about communication and instant messengers which Louisa wrote to address the dysfunctional relationship that many of us have with our phones, so to enter please share your #smartphonestories on social media. Maybe you have a funny story about a group chat, want to rant about wrong numbers or you’ve got a great tip to help other people use their phone less. Whatever your #smartphonestories, we want to hear them!

The prize

The lucky winner of this free to enter online competition will win a pair of tickets to the Berwins Salon North event taking place on Thursday 10th April 2025, plus two signed copies of Louisa’s new book How to Leave a Group Chat!

How to enter

Step 1: Follow Louisa on your preferred social platform

Step 2: Tell me your smartphone story, tagging me and using the hashtag #smartphonestories or #Berwinssalonnorth

See Louisa’s website for full terms and conditions: https://www.louisaguiseauthor.com/home/free-to-enter-online-competition-win-event-tickets/

You can pick up a copy of How to Leave a Group Chat from Waterstones: www.waterstones.com/book/how-to-leave-a-group-chat/louisa-guise/9781835740026