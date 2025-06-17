"Woolovers" exhibition at Tolson Museum, celebrating our textile history

The Sharing Memories Group, based in Holmfirth will open the doors to a free-to-enter exhibition entitled “Woolovers” at 12pm on Saturday 28th June, at The Tolson Museum in Ravensknowle Park, Huddersfield. The exhibition is open for one week only during the Tolson Museum’s Summer opening hours

Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 June 12-5pm;

Tuesday 1 – Thursday 3 July 11am – 5pm;

Saturday 5 July 12-5pm.

Thursday July 3 also sees a free textile craft session open to all from 1-3pm.

The display is the culmination of 6sixmonths of creative work and has been made possible by a generous £32,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The Group worked with children from three Holme Valley Junior Schools (Hepworth, Upperthong and South Crosland) and adults at The Bridgewood Trust in Armitage Bridge, and Enfield Down in Honley, introducing at first hand our valuable heritage to people who would perhaps not normally have that opportunity.

Needlefelted sheep, on a bed of woven flowers

Together participants of all ages from 5 to 95+ have discovered textile industry histories and personal stories, brought to life through the creation of an installation, made using a whole host of heritage crafts: spinning, weaving, felting, as well as more modern-day crafts such as yarn bombing. Central to the exhibition is a “WooLover” character representing Sir John Ramsden (1699-1769), an influential Huddersfield landowner who built the Cloth Hall in the centre of town for individuals to trade cloth. Our project and exhibition also forms part of Huddersfield Woven Festival 2025.

The textile industry shaped our locality from weavers’ cottages to large textile mills and the historical wealth of the region. At one point, there were over 80 textile mills in The Holme Valley alone. The region was famous for producing woollen and worsted cloth and carpets, exported around the world, with Huddersfield known for very high-quality cloth. All aspects of production were performed across the region from wool carding, combing, and spinning to dying, weaving and finishing.

The Sharing Memories Group is open to new adult members and volunteers who want to get involved in creative community arts and heritage projects; In the long term we aim to make a real difference by reducing loneliness and social isolation amongst our older generation, helping them to make new friends, stay active, and take part in valuable community activities.