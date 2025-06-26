York Dungeon unveils ghostly AI mirror experience blurring past and present

Dare you go beyond the Veil - and stare into the haunted mirror?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blending dark history with cutting edge technology The York Dungeon is blurring the line between the living and the lost with a revolutionary AI Mirror experience called Eboracum Veil.

The eerie and interactive encounter, the first of its kind for parent company Merlin Entertainments, invites visitors to confront their ghostly doppelgangers at the start of their descent into York’s darkest chapters at The York Dungeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests meet a mischievous Jester who tells the terrifying tale of the Ninth Roman Legion, which mysteriously vanished from historical records after being stationed in York - then called Eboracum - in AD 108.

York AI Mirror

But as the story ends, the Jester vanishes too. And while visitors stare into the swirling mists within the mirror their reflection transforms into something else entirely . . . .

Marrying groundbreaking AI techniques with historical fact and interactive, educational fun, Eboracum Veil provides a chilling twist on the traditional ‘magic mirror’.

Mark Mattinson, General Manager at the York Dungeon said: “We are beyond delighted with our new, interactive portal into York’s Roman past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With York being the only UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts in the UK, I am especially proud that we have been able to install this new element to a Dungeon experience here, working closely with local videographers on elements of the project.

“By carefully blending innovative new technologies with the talents of our incredible cast of actors we have found a brilliantly innovative way for guests to see themselves as characters from The Dungeon and experience an even greater immersion into the attraction.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to find new ways to bring York’s dark and grizzly history to life.”

The idea was spearheaded by Senior Global Brand Manager Holly Hulme and Head of Creative Technology Andrew Dobson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to create something that pushed the boundaries of immersive storytelling, while staying true to our roots in theatrical performance,” said Holly.

“The AI Veil is a unique fusion of technology and live performance, enhancing our experience, not replacing any of the incredible talent that brings The Dungeon to life.”

The Eboracum Veil is the result of a close collaboration between The Dungeon creative team and local media arts specialists Hewitt & Walker.

“Our goal with this was to explore new forms of dynamic storytelling and interactivity that go beyond traditional media. It's a mirror — but also a memory, a myth, and a mystery,” explained Andrew.

The York Dungeon is now inviting guests to step into the shadows of history. Because while the real Ninth Legion may officially still be lost, they’ve never been closer ...