York named best city in England for families and outdoor enthusiasts, according to new research

York has officially been crowned the best place in England to visit for both family-friendly travel and outdoor experiences, according to new research commissioned by train operator LNER.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study ranked 71 towns and cities across England and Scotland, evaluating how each performed across five key travel themes: family, sustainability, culture, food and the outdoors.

The research comes as many families begin looking for UK city breaks ahead of the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using data from sources including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Met Office, AllTrails, and VisitScotland, the study looked at everything from the number of green spaces and child-friendly attractions to walking trail ratings and even average annual sunshine hours.

Tell us your news

Each metric was weighted and adjusted for population to ensure fairness, before being combined into a final score out of 100.

York stood out for its breadth of family-focused activities and access to outdoor spaces. It has the highest number of child-friendly museums per capita, including favourites like York Castle Museum and York’s Chocolate Story, plus over 790 child-friendly activities listed in total.

Families visiting the city also benefit from easy access to green space, with an average of 4.4 parks, gardens or playing fields within a 1km radius, and over 200 family-friendly restaurants for convenient mealtimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For outdoor enthusiasts, York also ranks among the best in the country. It boasts 89 walking trails with strong user reviews and the highest number of botanical gardens and nature reserves per capita in England. According to Met Office data, it also enjoys over 1,500 hours of sunshine a year, giving it a slight edge over cloudier rivals.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Falkirk was named Scotland’s best destination for families, while Inverness topped the chart for outdoor escapes north of the border. Other category winners included Newcastle and Aberdeen for sustainability, Edinburgh and Brighton for food lovers, and Stirling and Cambridge for cultural experiences.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said:

“When you’re choosing where to go, it’s not always easy to know what a city is really best at—especially if you're trying to plan something special. This research helps take out the guesswork and shows what different places have to offer.”

He added: “We hope this guide helps people make more informed choices, whether they’re planning a day trip or a longer summer break. There are so many brilliant destinations on our route, and this is just one more way to celebrate them.”