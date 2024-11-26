York officially named as the UK's third most festive city as the holiday season begins!

York has just been named the third most festive city in the UK this season, according to new research by LNER.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, commissioned by train company LNER, looked at 88 towns and cities’ chance of a white Christmas based on snowfall on Christmas Day since 1960, the number of carol events, Christmas light switch-on dates, popular Christmas-related search trends, and the duration of the local Christmas market. Data was gathered from trusted sources such as the Met Office, AllEvents, Google search trends, and local councils. This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.

With almost a one in three (32.8%) chance of a white Christmas and an overall score of 64.1, York is a magical city for celebrating the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York also hosts one of the highest numbers of Christmas carol events in the UK, with a total of six, including the Annual Inclusive Carol Concert at York Minster and the Big Christmas Concert.

User (UGC) Submitted

LNER research also finds that York's top 5 most popular Christmas movies are Love Actually (5760 yearly searches), Elf (3840 yearly searches), The Grinch (2520 yearly searches), Die Hard (2520 yearly searches) and The Holiday (2520 yearly searches).

The UK's top 10 most festive cities

1. Edinburgh (66.8/100)2. Aberdeen (64.4/100)3. York (64.1/100)4. Birmingham (62.1/100)5. Chester (59.6/100)6. Bath (59.1/100)7. Stockport (58.6/100)8. Newcastle upon Tyne (56.0/100)9. Leeds (55.8/100)10. Harrogate (55.7/100)

Taking the top spot, Edinburgh has a 47% chance of having a white Christmas, and one of the longest-running in the UK, lasting 51 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen has the UK's highest chance of a white Christmas, with more than a 50% chance of snow, helping the city to secure second place and an impressive score of 64.4 out of 100.

London is the first city to light up its streets, starting as early as November 5th.

Manchester residents search for Christmas-related topics the most in the entire UK, with an average of 7240 monthly queries.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: "Christmas in the UK is a magical time, with every town and city showcasing its own unique blend of traditions, festive markets, and seasonal events. Whether you're drawn to twinkling Christmas lights, festive carol concerts, or the charm of local markets, there's something special in every corner of the country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our research provides a helpful guide for those looking to make the most of the festive period, highlighting the best destinations to visit for a truly unforgettable Christmas experience. It's the perfect inspiration for anyone planning to explore the UK this winter."