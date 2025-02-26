York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity launch packed calendar of challenge events for 2025

Labour Ward Midwife Nicola Jones is encouraging the public to get active and join a sporting challenge, to help boost funds for local hospitals.

Nicola’s fundraising efforts and dedication have helped to provide a more comfortable birthing environment for women and their families at York Hospital.

Last year Nicola took on the Great North Swim, a one-mile challenge in Lake Windermere, which resulted in new projector lights, flameless candles, and aromatherapy diffusers, all creating a tranquil setting for patients on the Labour Ward.

Speaking on the improvements, Nicola said: “The lights and aromatherapy diffusers have made a massive difference to women. They love them and we’ve received great feedback. They really make the labour rooms more inviting and relaxing. I absolutely loved doing the lake swim, it was tough, but I really enjoyed it.”

The charity challenge events are suitable for beginners and the more experienced sporting enthusiast. Whether you’re interested in swimming, walking, running or golf, there’s something for all.

Natalie Marriott, Events Fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, explained: “By signing up for one of our events in 2025, you’re not just taking on a rewarding personal challenge but will be helping to provide so many enhancements for patients across our hospitals. We’re incredibly grateful to Nicola and our other participants for getting involved.”

Great North Swim, Friday 13 June - Sunday 15 June

Enjoy a scenic one-mile swim in beautiful Lake Windermere. Whether you’re looking to get fit, improve your time, or soak up some nature, swimmers will be part of an amazing collective experience. Fundraisers can dive into nature and join us at the UK’s biggest open water swimming event.

Yorkshire Three Peaks, Saturday 19 July

A 24-mile circular walk across the Yorkshire Three Peaks offering amazing views and a great team atmosphere. A fully marshalled walk with checkpoints offering refreshments and support, where most walkers are expected to complete the challenge in 12 hours.

York 10K, Sunday 3 August

Run 10k through the heart of York and help make a positive difference. This flat and fast course is perfect both for beginners and for those chasing their personal best.

Great North Run, Sunday 7 September

Join 60,000 runners on the iconic city-to-coast route at the world’s biggest half marathon.

Yorkshire Coast 10k, Sunday 19 October

Enjoy the sea air and coastal scenery as you run the Yorkshire Coast 10k through Scarborough to support your local hospital. Starting and finishing at the Spa, runners will enjoy the coastal route and scenery.

Charity Golf Day- Coming soon

The charity will be hosting its first Charity Golf Day later this year, and are encouraging people to register their interest now, in what they expect to be a popular addition to their event calendar.