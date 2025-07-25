Yorkshire artists take action for Palestine’s children

The floral theme came about because, as curator Sue Vickerman explains, “flowers are about joy, peace and hope, plus flower art is easy to buy as gifts; most of us love receiving flowers.” Profits go direct to the British Shalom Salaam Trust’s Gaza & West Bank appeal which is currently prioritising the practical and emotional needs of Gaza’s children – so children who come along will be invited to paint flowers to sell within the exhibition.

Hosted by Settle Quaker Meeting House, the show will open with a ‘Meet the Artists’ event on Saturday, 2 August at 12 noon. Throughout the 17 day run, Victoria Hall Theatre, directly opposite on Kirkgate, will be providing vouchers for their delightful Refreshment Garden to all who purchase artworks. On the penultimate day, Saturday, 16 August, a free Children’s Fun Day will take place with games, activities and art-making from 11 till 1pm followed by a picnic (bring your own) in the Quaker garden.

“Some stunning artworks are being donated”, reports Sue, including “an exquisite mezzotint print by Nobuo Okawa who has exhibited in Tokyo and New York and whose work features in the permanent collection of the British Museum; also a special plate made by internationally renowned ceramicist Anna Lambert who has often exhibited in Skipton, depicting an imagined place of hope in Gaza, with Palestine’s national flower the Faqqua iris bursting forth through the rubble of war.”

All texts and signage will be in Arabic, Hebrew and English to symbolically reach out across faith communities. “Everybody is rallying to help out” says Sue. Volunteers include members of Three Peaks for Palestine and Churches Together in Settle and Craven, among others.

Some artists' details:

Artist Sue Wilde believes “we need art more than ever to uplift, empower and strengthen our spirits in these difficult times” and she sees this exhibition as an expression of “joy as an act of resistance. Helen Trevisiol who has moved to Yorkshire from London is donating a number of paintings of Palestine’s national flower and one of a vibrant poppy field, entitled ‘We will remember them’, while Bingley’s popular artist Jane Fielder will be selling many of her works.

London based Emma Liebeskind's peace-campaigning parents raised her to believe that “war is good for absolutely nothing, and life is precious – as is the act of painting, in a war-torn world”, while award-winning Gargrave oil painter Susie Reid, who is currently studying in Bradford for an MA in Peace Studies, hopes her studies of flowers can “raise money for the people of Gaza before it’s too late”.

Sue Vickerman sum​s​ up, “buying these beautiful floral works which are priced for every pocket is a way to do at least one small thing.”

Event: The Flower Show fine art exhibition

Dates: Daily 11am to 5pm from Saturday August 2 – Sunday August 17, 2025

Location: Quaker Meeting House, Kirkgate, Settle BD24 9DX

Launch: Saturday August 2nd at 12 noon, refreshments served – all welcome