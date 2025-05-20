Yorkshire band raising money for Sheffield spina bifida charity

By Stephanie Turpin
Published 20th May 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 11:12 BST
Indie and rock fans can look forward to a fantastic free live music fundraiser event in Barnsley at the end of this month, with all proceeds going to the Sheffield Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SHASBAH).

Yorkshire indie/rock cover band The Indecisives will be performing hits from the Arctic Monkeys and Kings of Leon to Bryan Adams and The Police, and hosting a raffle on the night to win prizes, including a £50 food hamper.

The SHASBAH charity provides support for people living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus across the Sheffield postal district. Through regular youth and adult groups, community events and one-to-one specialist advice and support, SHASBAH works to improve mental health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and nurture independence. The charity’s continued work with medical teams across Sheffield hospitals has also led to improved treatment experiences for its members.

Lead singer of The Indecisives, Harry, explained they have chosen to fundraise for SHASBAH in memory of his late uncle with spina bifida. As the only place in South Yorkshire that provides this support for people with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, they are hoping their donation can make a big impact and event-goers can enjoy a fun night of indie and rock hits.

The event is being held on Friday 30th May, 8pm at the Dale Tavern in Barnsley, with free entry on the door.

