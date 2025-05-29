Yorkshire Brewery celebrates relaunch of Rob Burrow Racing Club

Black Sheep Brewery proudly joined Lindsey Burrow and key members of the Rob Burrow Racing Club earlier this month to celebrate the charity’s official relaunch, marking a renewed commitment to raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community throughout 2025.

The event, held in honour of the late Rob Burrow MBE, celebrated both his enduring legacy and the achievements of the Rob Burrow Racing Club, a unique initiative from The Good Racing Co. that aims to make horse racing more inclusive, allowing fans to co-own racehorses and be part of the action.

The Masham-based brewery, which launched Burrow’s Blonde, a pale ale, in August 2023 in partnership with the Rob Burrow Racing Club, have helped raise an incredible £37,777, which was presented at the relaunch event. These funds will go directly to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Fund and the Rob Burrow Racing Club, supporting those living with or affected by MND.

Mark Pattinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Rob Burrow was more than a sports icon, he was a true Yorkshire hero. Burrow’s Blonde was brewed to honour that legacy, and we’re incredibly proud that the beer has played a role in supporting Rob’s cause. This fundraising milestone is a tribute not only to Rob, but to the strength and generosity of the Yorkshire community.”

Black Sheep Brewery marks £37,777 fundraising milestone

Phil Hawthorne, Director of The Good Racing Co., added: “The relaunch of the Rob Burrow Racing Club is a symbol of hope and the power of sport to bring people together. We’re incredibly proud to continue this journey with Black Sheep Brewery by our side.”

Black Sheep Brewery donates 10p from every pint or bottle of Burrow’s Blonde to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Fund and the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

