Yorkshire horror company announce new sci-fi stage horror

Following their spine-tingling production of Shock Horror: A Ghost Story, Leeds-based theatre company Thunder Road are back - this time in association with Watford Palace Theatre - for a UK Tour of The Void, a new sci-fi horror created for the stage.

From the multi-award-winning Yorkshire company known for fusing multimedia, storytelling, and illusion, The Void promises a truly cinematic theatrical experience. Thunder Road began their journey by reimagining cult novels in 2011, working in association with Harrogate Theatre, and now tour nationally with original genre-bending shows.

Last year, Shock Horror: A Ghost Story thrilled audiences on a UK tour. Now, they return with an even more ambitious tale of terror – this time set in the furthest reaches of space.

Dare you enter a world infected by fear?

Shock Horror wowed audiences on its recent UK Tours

Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control…

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage – a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI, and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks… what are you afraid of?

Alex Moran, Producer and Actor, said:

"We’re so excited to return with a brand-new story that pushes our love of sci-fi and horror theatre into outer space. It’s always a delight to work with the exceptional team at Watford Palace – their support and ambition make it the perfect home for our next adventure.”

Ryan Simons, Writer and Director, added:

“The Void is about fear in its many forms – the fear of the unknown, of being alone, of losing control. We’re using all the tools of theatre and cinema to take audiences on a journey they won’t forget.”

Steve Marmion, CEO & Director of Programming at Watford Palace, went on to say:

“It’s a real thriller. Tense, scary and packed with all the sci-fi tricks and tropes you could want. This is one to tempt even the most reluctant theatre goer – you won’t have seen anything like this on stage before.”