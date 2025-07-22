Yorkshire Sculpture Park launches its packed summer programme

With both indoor and outdoor spaces, there is always something to see or do, whatever the weather. This year’s indoor exhibitions are as eye catching as the landscape. William Kentridge’s The Pull of Gravity transforms both gallery and outdoor spaces with over 40 sculptures and captivating video and sound works that invite visitors to see the world through a new lens.

A new exhibition Fashion Play by Lesley Barnes and Ross McAuley celebrates the joy of bold colour and pattern the whole family will enjoy, while at The Weston Gallery, ceramicist Felicity Aylieff’s Expressions in Blue presents a series of towering porcelain vessels.

Outdoors, the Park comes alive with free family-friendly activities that bring art, nature and creativity together. Every Tuesday from late July, families can get stuck into Outdoor Sculpture.

On July 26 and August 30, The Chapel becomes a space of calm and connection with a series of Yoga and Sound Bath sessions nestled among Laura Ellen Bacon’s willow forms.

For those seeking creative inspiration, July 31 sees a vibrant Jason and the Wakefield Adventure Community Day with local-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, where families can drop-in, meet the artist, and make their own bold artworks in the Bothy Garden.

On August 2, poet Matt Howard will host a special reading in James Turrell’s Deer Shelter Skyspace, offering a unique moment of reflection framed by light and sky. The Family Day in partnership with Star Bereavement on August 7 is a time to come together with artist-led activities, suitable for families of all ages.

YSP’s youngest visitors aren’t left out - Sculpture Baby in August provide a gentle, creative space for babies and their adults to explore colour, texture, and movement through sensory play in the galleries. And for those looking to get hands-on with fashion and craft, an Artist Smock Making Workshop on August 16 with The Stitch Society offers the chance to sew your own creative garment, guided by expert makers.

The Studio in the Underground Gallery is also open as a drop-in space, where families can explore art-making materials, discover activity baskets, and get creative together.

Taking inspiration from over 90 outdoor sculptures at YSP and the breathtaking Yorkshire landscape. Thursdays and Fridays offer drop-in woodland play in the Hidden Forest, where children will be guided through creative activities underneath the magical canopy of trees.

Little Wild Wood is a sustainable outdoor play space where children can build dens, leap from platforms and get close to artworks. An Art and Nature Hunt leads curious minds on a journey through YSP’s artworks, wildlife, and scenery. Tree Discovery Kits, available from the Visitor Centre, turn every stroll into a chance to learn about the Park’s impressive and ancient tree collection.

The programme is packed with special events too. Budding artists can try their hand at Life Drawing on 18 July, sketching among Aylieff’s monumental ceramic forms in a relaxed.

Summer Highlights

• Hidden Forest Drop-Ins – Thursdays and Fridays, offering woodland wonder and playful learning.

• Little Wild Wood – A natural play space where children can explore, climb and connect with nature.

• Art and Nature Hunt – Updated activity sheets guide families through the park in search of creative clues. • Tree Discover Kit – Learn about YSP’s majestic trees with a new, engaging self-guided pack.

• Life Drawing: Felicity Aylieff – July 18

• Yoga and Sound Bath: Laura Ellen Bacon – July 26 and August 30

• Jason and the Wakefield Adventure Community Day – July 31

• Poetry in the Skyspace with Matt Howard – August 2

• Family Day in partnership with Star Bereavement– August 7

• Sculpture Baby: Felicity Aylieff – August 13

• Artist Smock Making Workshop with The Stitch Society – August 16

With free parking, free entry for 18’s and under, dog-friendly and accessible facilities, and cafés serving everything from ice cream to hot meals and £5 lunch bags, YSP is the perfect place to spend a summer day.