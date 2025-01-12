With more films being streamed online and rising running costs for cinemas, it’s a testing time for the industry. With experience and value for money at the forefront of our minds, here are some of Yorkshire's best cinemas.

For many people, heading to see a film remains a must-do tradition but where to go?

If you want to see some of the best films in 2025, here are the top cinemas in Yorkshire.

Luxury

Hyde Park Picturehouse Gas-lit cinema

With some films lasting almost three hours, you want to ensure you're on the edge of your seat for the right reasons.

Showcase Luxe, Leeds has plush seating with leg-raising chairs and even beds at the front. The cafe bar area is less canteen but more trendy Manhattan coffee house. You can also opt to try a giant screen and 360-degree surround sound in Xplus screenings.

For a cinema experience on an epic scale, head to Pictureville in Bradford for their Imax cinema. Pictureville is the largest independent cinema in the region.

Now is the time to support independent film and cinemas. Bradford is also home to one of the oldest amateur filmmaking groups in the world - Bradford Movie Makers.

Showcase de Luxe, Leeds

A film about the group premiered at the Sheff Doc Fest, one of Europe's largest independent film festivals which takes place at Sheffield’s independent cinema - The Showroom.

Another popular festival that shines a spotlight on Yorkshire being a region of film, is Leeds International Film Festival which showcases some incredible cinemas of past and present.

Heritage

Cottage Road Cinema in Leeds is the city’s oldest and independently owned cinema. Another pioneering cinema in Leeds is Hyde Park picturehouse. Hyde Park Picture House opened its doors to the public, 110 years ago, just a few months after the onset of the First World War.

Parkway, Barnsley

It’s believed that the first moving picture in the world was shot in Roundhay, Leeds.

The historic gateway to Barnsley town centre, Eldon Street, has been revived in recent times with a cinema leading the transformation of the area.

Barnsley's Parkway Cinema remains iconic and regularly offers screenings alongside entertainment. Rob Younger reopened the cinema in 2007. It had been left empty for a couple of years following the closure of the former Odeon.

Cottage Road Cinema

Wherever you go to the cinema in Scarborough, you'll be getting a retro treat with screenings at The Stephen Joseph Theatre and Hollywood Plaza, the town's only fully dedicated cinema.

Hollywood Plaza on Scarborough’s North Bay has been going for over 100 years. The picture house started out showing silent films and it was “the first purpose-built cinema the town had,” explained manager Andrew Nesbit.

The 1900s 300-seater cinema on North Marine Road has one screen and maintains some of its original architecture as well as reasonable prices.

Hebden Bridge Picturehouse is one of the only surviving council-run cinemas in the UK.

Inclusive cinemas

If you want a home-from-home experience try Everyman cinema in Leeds and York complete with sofas and delicious food to order.

City Screen Picturehouse York on the riverbank has a range of unique screenings including an opportunity to bring your puppy with you on select screenings.

