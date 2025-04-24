Yorkshire's Celtic Routes brings luxury self-drive holidays to the UK and Ireland

Celtic Routes, the Yorkshire-based luxury tour operator, is proud to announce its expanded range of bespoke self-drive holidays across Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Founded in Yorkshire's magnificent countryside, Celtic Routes has established itself as the premier provider of luxury self-drive adventures throughout the British Isles and Ireland. The company's Yorkshire heritage is reflected in its attentive service, meticulous attention to detail, and profound understanding of Britain's diverse landscapes and cultural treasures.

"We believe travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer," says a spokesperson for Celtic Routes. "Our Yorkshire roots have shaped everything about our approach to luxury travel, from our warm Yorkshire welcome to our deep appreciation for Britain's stunning landscapes."

Celtic Routes offers travellers the unique opportunity to explore the British Isles and Ireland at their own pace, behind the wheel of the company's signature Land Rovers. Each itinerary is thoughtfully crafted to showcase both iconic landmarks and hidden gems that most tourists never discover.

The company's Yorkshire headquarters serves as the perfect base for developing their distinctive travel experiences, with the team drawing inspiration from the region's dramatic landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality.

Specialising in luxury self-drive holidays, Celtic Routes has recently expanded their England tours, allowing visitors to embrace their wild side with independent driving holidays in the iconic Celtic regions, created just for them.