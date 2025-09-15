Yorkshire’s ultimate family Halloween experience ‘Trick or Treat Street’ is back this October

Part interactive theatre, part trick-or-treating, this one-of-a-kind Halloween adventure invites families to journey down Trick or Treat Street to solve a murder mystery in the fictional village of Denville. Detectives can enjoy live performances from colourful characters in their unique houses with special effects, collect sweets and piece together clues to solve ‘who dunnit?’

Once the mystery is cracked, the adventure continues across Denville with games from William’s Den’s Play Pioneers, entertainment, disco, photo opportunities, street food and a fully-licensed bar. Family fancy dress is encouraged with prizes available each day for the best-dressed.

Now in its third year, Trick or Treat Street is Yorkshire’s first and only event of its kind. Designed to be enjoyed by children and grown-ups of all ages, this year’s experience will feature a brand-new mystery to solve, with two new characters, plus the return of familiar favourites from last year. Sweets will be given out to everyone involved, including grown-ups!

Set outdoors in an eerie maize field next to William’s Den, families can choose their adventure, with the option to visit for sessions during the day Saturday 25th - Thursday 30th October, or ‘after dark’ from 5:30pm on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th October. There’s the option to upgrade tickets to gold or platinum, including special extras like souvenir photos and marshmallow toasting.

Tor Carver, co-founder and creator of William’s Den says:

“We’re excited to welcome families back to experience the magic of Trick or Treat Street. Trick-or-treating meets immersive theatre, it’s fun for all the family and the best way to murder a few hours this October half term.

“So don your best costumes, bring your detective skills and get into the spooky spirit with us this half-term. Tickets are flying, so we recommend booking early to secure the best slot!”

Tickets are available to buy now, with a limited batch of Early Bird tickets available with special rates. Prices start at £7.20 for 1-3s and £18.20 for over 3s - book online to secure the best prices and your chosen time slot. William’s Den adventure play won’t be open during the event. For more information, visit: https://www.williamsden.co.uk/events/view/trick-or-treat-street

