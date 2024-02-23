Young local athlete Ellie Horrocks takes on world record attempt for Blood Cancer UK

Ellie, known for her remarkable athletic achievements, is attempting to break the world record for the most chest-to-floor burpees in 24 hours, all in support of Blood Cancer UK.

The inspiration behind Ellie's extraordinary endeavour is deeply personal. Her grandfather's battle with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, diagnosed in April 2022, fueled her commitment to make a meaningful impact. The event, aptly named "Burpees for Blood," aims to raise awareness and funds for Blood Cancer UK.

Ellie's target is not only to surpass the current world record of 8116 burpees but also to raise £8117 in donations. Her determination extends beyond personal goals as she seeks support from local businesses to make a difference in the fight against blood cancer. Ellie invites businesses to contribute to this noble cause and be a part of her world record attempt.

Ellie's athletic prowess is well-established, with achievements including completing the Ironman 70.3 in Lanzarote, running a marathon in an impressive 3:37 minutes, and securing the title of First Female in The Brutal Triathlon. Her dedication to pushing physical boundaries for a cause speaks volumes about her character and commitment to making a difference.

Ellie Horrocks is open to interviews and welcomes any exposure to raise awareness for Burpees for Blood. Media and community members are encouraged to reach out for further information and to support this impactful initiative.