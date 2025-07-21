'You're Welcome' to Pride in Hull

Pride in Hull returns on Saturday (July 26) for what promises to be a vibrant celebration, all under the welcoming banner of this year’s theme: “You’re Welcome.” Marking its continuation as one of the nation’s standout LGBTQIA+ events, the festival remains deeply rooted in local spirit and shared purpose.

From 12pm on Saturday, July 26, Zebedee’s Yard will be the city’s beating heart, hosting headline performances from Queenz and Booty Luv/Big Brovaz. The main stage will also champion local artists throughout the day, underscoring Hull’s commitment to homegrown talent. Notably, this year’s Pride Got Talent winner, Amy Bell, will join the main stage lineup, celebrating emerging voices within the community.

Festival-goers can look forward to a city transformed. Queen Victoria Square becomes Trans Square, dedicated to uplifting trans voices and experiences. This will also be the perfect place to watch the parade. Ferens Art Gallery will once again open its doors for families with inclusive entertainment, King Edward Street turns into a lively community market - showcasing local organisations, artists, and makers and quiet areas can be found above Ferens Art Gallery and Maister House on High Street.

The centrepiece parade, which starts at 11am, winds through Hull’s city centre, offering a moving display of joy and togetherness.

Reflecting on what makes Pride in Hull unique, Andy Train, Chair of Pride in Hull, said: “Pride in Hull has always been about creating a space where everyone feels safe, seen and above all, welcome. This year, more than ever, we celebrate what it means to stand together and lift each other up. We can only do that because of this incredible city and the people who make it so special.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming other Pride organisers as the hosts of the UK Pride Organisers’ Network Conference which will be held in Hull 17th to 19th October.”

While the past year has forced many other UK Pride events to pause - often due to financial challenges - Pride in Hull recognises these pressures but continues, thanks to the continued support of the local business community and the steadfast commitment of sponsors KCOM and Reckitt who have returned as Platinum Prism Partners.