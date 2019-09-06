The 12 quirky and unusual Yorkshire pubs you need to try
Feeling a little tired of frequenting the same old pubs? Why not try something a little different for your next pint?
Here are 12 of the quirkiest pubs around Yorkshire to spice up your next visit.
Yorkshire's quirkiest pubs
2. Evil Eye, York
Though more a bar than a pub, Evil Eye has a cosy pub feel, with large four-poster bed style nests to snuggle up in upstairs while you sip on a drink. Bizarrely, local legend also claims it's "Johnny Depp's favourite bar in York."
3. The Black Horse, Whitby
Visited one of the smallest bars in Yorkshire? Why not head to one of the oldest public bars in England, which can be found at the Black Horse in Whitby.
4. The Blue Ball, Malton
Try not to have one too many in the Blue Ball in Malton - the interior has been described by "maze-like," though cosy. It serves great food in a beautiful, Grade-II listed setting.
