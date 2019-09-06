This 1860s pub is two cottages knocked together, with the two bars separated by a sweet shop. It's got claims as one of the smallest pubs in Yorkshire and is legendary with walkers in the area who love to squeeze in a pint there.

The 12 quirky and unusual Yorkshire pubs you need to try

Feeling a little tired of frequenting the same old pubs? Why not try something a little different for your next pint?

Here are 12 of the quirkiest pubs around Yorkshire to spice up your next visit.

Yorkshire's quirkiest pubs
Though more a bar than a pub, Evil Eye has a cosy pub feel, with large four-poster bed style nests to snuggle up in upstairs while you sip on a drink. Bizarrely, local legend also claims it's "Johnny Depp's favourite bar in York."

2. Evil Eye, York

Visited one of the smallest bars in Yorkshire? Why not head to one of the oldest public bars in England, which can be found at the Black Horse in Whitby.

3. The Black Horse, Whitby

Try not to have one too many in the Blue Ball in Malton - the interior has been described by "maze-like," though cosy. It serves great food in a beautiful, Grade-II listed setting.

4. The Blue Ball, Malton

