British wildlife quiz: can you identify which animals, plants and trees are native - and which ones were introduced?

The number of invasive non-native species in the UK and its overseas territories is among the highest globally, causing huge problems for biodiversity.

With the expansion of travel, transport and international trade, the introduction of new species continues to accelerate, with around 10-12 new species estimated to become established in the UK each year.

The public have been urged to report sightings of certain invasive animals and remove invasive plant species, but can you correctly identify which plants, animals and trees are native to the UK - and which ones were introduced?

Take our quiz to test your knowledge...