The best spots for wild swimming in Yorkshire

The 10 wild Yorkshire swimming spots you have to try this summer

With the weather heating up for summer, there's no need to head abroad for a refreshing dip.

We've rounded up some of the best wild swimming spots you can find across Yorkshire to keep you cool during the warmer months.

Gormire is a natural lake in the Sutton Bank area. Because there are no streams feeding into it, there is very little current and the waters are fairly warm. Do be aware, however, that leeches have been reported in the lake.

1. Gormire Lake, Sutton Bank

If you head down the hillside from the centre of Stainforth village you'll end up at a small series of waterfalls leading to a lovely pool perfect for a dip on a summer's day.

2. Stainforth Force, Yorkshire Dales

Just below Bolton Abbey runs a gorgeous river by a bridge and some stepping stones. Just upstream of here is a deep wide pool ideal for swimming when the weather heats up.

3. The Wharfe at Bolton Abbey

The Thomason Foss fall at Eller Beck can be approached from the Beck Hole pub a mile down the road. Its a short walk from there up to the rocky pool in a sunlit glade.

4. Thomason Foss, North Yorkshire Moors

