The 10 wild Yorkshire swimming spots you have to try this summer
With the weather heating up for summer, there's no need to head abroad for a refreshing dip.
We've rounded up some of the best wild swimming spots you can find across Yorkshire to keep you cool during the warmer months.
1. Gormire Lake, Sutton Bank
Gormire is a natural lake in the Sutton Bank area. Because there are no streams feeding into it, there is very little current and the waters are fairly warm. Do be aware, however, that leeches have been reported in the lake.