Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge 2019: how long does it take, what's the hardest peak and everything else you need to know

Covering 24 miles (38.6km), and including 1585m (5200ft) of ascent, the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge is one of the most exciting fell races in the UK.

This year’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes place on 25 - 26 May and you can join it as part of an organised event or as a self-organised group. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Ingleborough to Chapel-le-Dale route (Picture: Shutterstock)

What is the Yorkshire Three Peaks route?

The Yorkshire Three Peaks route is 24 miles long and includes an upwards ascent of 1585m.

Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough are the three peaks and the challenge is to complete the race in under 12 hours. Ingleborough is considered the toughest of the three.

It's a beautiful fell race that takes in the Pennine range and circles the head of the valley of the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Pen-Y-Ghent, one of the peaks of the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge (Picture: Shutterstock)

Depending on what distance you want to go, competitors can start the circular route from Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Ribblehead or Chapel le Dale and these all finish at the same point.

If you miss the main event you can also organise your own and register your event with Three Peaks Challenge.

The record for the fastest Men's Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on the original fell race route is Jeff Norman who completed the race in 1974 in 2 hours 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

What will I need?

The Three Peaks Challenge website includes a full kit list with the essentials being walking boots (not trainers), a head torch, a waterproof jacket and trousers, hiking socks, a backpack, a water container, food and hill snacks, gloves and hat.

Which map should walkers use?

The Ordnance Survey Explorer OL2 is the map needed for the complete route. It is available from the Three Peaks Shop.

Where are the starting points?

You can run in a clockwise or anticlockwise direction and the postcodes for the starting points are Chapel le Dale LA6 3AR, Horton-in-Ribbledale BD24 0HE or Ribblehead LA6 3AS.

Are there toilets on the route?

Yes there are. The race starts at 6.30am and there are toilets at 10am (Horton-in-Ribblesdale), 2pm (Ribblehead) and at the finish (Chapel le Dale).

Can dogs come too?

Dogs are allowed to accompany competitors on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge but must be kept on a lead as the walk is through farmland.





How to get there

Racers can travel to Yorkshire by car or train. There are train stations in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Ribblehead and Clapham. For drivers, parking is available at each start point - some is free and some costs £5 per day.